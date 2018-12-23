HARDIN CALHOUN 59, GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 38: Drew Baalman had 23 points for the Warriors, while Ben Eberlin and Corey Nelson each had 12 in Calhoun’s win over Greenfield.

Article continues after sponsor message

Hayden Lansaw and Blake Woelfel each had eight points for the Tigers.

The Warriors are now 5-2 overall, 2-1 in the Western Illinois Valley Conference. Greenfield goes to 3-6, 0-1 in the league.

Calhoun head boys coach Ryan Graner said that once again this is a situation where we have to find a way to be as physical and competitive as Greenfield was in the first half.

"I told the boys exactly what was going to happen and they brought it to us and we weren't ready for us," he said. "The end game, though, is to improve as we go."

Greenfield head boys coach Joe Pembrook said: "We played pretty aggressive in the first half and hit some big shots. The second half their physicality and their length got to us and we got a little tired."

More like this: