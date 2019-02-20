Listen to the story

CLASS 1A REGIONAL AT HARDIN CALHOUN

HARDIN CALHOUN 81, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 32: Drew Baalman led Calhoun with 22 points as the host Warriors eliminated Father McGivney.

D.J. Villhard led the Griffins with 15 points, while Kellen Weir had nine.

Calhoun moves to 21-7 and advances to a Wednesday night semifinal against Metro-East Lutheran. McGivney’s season ends 6-26.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 64, MT. OLIVE 42: DaMonte Bean and Jonah Wilson each had 16 points, and Cooper Krohne had 15 as the Knights saw off Mt. Olive in the Calhoun regional.

Quinton Kosowski led the Wildcats with 12 points.

Metro-East is now 15-15 and will play Calhoun in the first semifinal Wednesday night at 6 p.m. Mt. Olive is eliminated with a 3-21 mark.

