The Final Boss has arrived in MLB as Seung Hwan Oh was officially introduced by the St. Louis Cardinals at a press conference today. Korea’s all-time saves leader has signed a one-year deal, with a team option for 2017.

“As we stated all along, we felt like we wanted to do something to ramp it up,” began General Manager John Mozeliak. “When I think about the resources we’ve been using from a scouting standpoint but also looking at how he’s performed he really matched up well for what we were trying to accomplish.”

“Major League was my dream when I was young–my dream has come true,” said Oh through the aid of an interpreter. “I have achieved everything in Korea and Japan as a closer, so I wanted a new environment and was looking for motivation and a new challenge.”

In Korea, people traditionally go by last name first but in keeping with United States manner, Oh will go with first name then last.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Cardinals began scouting Oh in 2009.

“From just a pure scouting standpoint, when you look at fastball, slider, his ability to throw a split, curveball–just from that standpoint, we really felt like what he brought to the table would really fit us well,” said Mozeliak.

In 498 games over the last 11 seasons, Oh has compiled a 32-20 record with a 1.81 ERA and 357 saves for the Hashin Tigers in Japan (’14-1’5) and Samsung Lions in Korea.

Though he has not pitched in the Korean League for two seasons, Oh was facing a half-season suspension for visiting a casino outside of the country–a law he explained as unknowingly breaking. The Cardinals performed “due diligence” with MLB and according to Mozeliak have no concerns.

Exactly where Oh will contribute in the St. Louis bullpen will largely be determined in Spring Training.

“We’ve been very candid with Mr. Oh and his agents,” explained Mozeliak. “We’re going to bring him into camp; it’s going to be a competitive camp in having his arm and what he’s capable of doing competing for hopefully, a late inning role. But as of today and as I would imagine for the season, Trevor Rosenthal will be our closer. Ultimately, we brought Oh in to make sure that he just complimented what we already feel is a very dynamic bullpen, but adds strength to it.”