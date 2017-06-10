http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/17-6-10-Carlos-Martinez.mp3

(Busch Stadium) There are certain goals and milestones that every pitcher has when they begin their MLB career–that first strikeout, first win, etc. After flirting with a complete game on numerous occasions–even throwing nine innings recently, Carlos Martinez has finally chased down the elusive feat leading the St. Louis Cardinals to a 7-0 victory over Philadelphia.

“All I can really say is I’m living out my dream,” gushed Martinez afterwards through a team translator. “This was one of my goals, one of my dreams. The next one is to pitch a perfect game. I just feel so happy with my performance–I was completely focused today. All my pitches were perfect, in my opinion, the location they were perfect and I’m just really happy.”

Tying his season high with 11 strikeouts on the day, Martinez had Cardinals fans holding their collective breath after he collapsed to the ground when hit by a pitch in the 7th inning.

“Thank God it wasn’t anything major,” he said. “I saw the ball. I thought it was coming right to my face, that’s why I reacted so quickly and got out of the way.”

Instead of his face, the pitch only grazed his knuckles and Martinez stayed in the game and even came around to score on a sacrifice fly by Jedd Gyorko.

Martinez began to sense his chance for a complete game later that inning and responded affirmative when Matheny checked to be sure he was good for the final frame of work.

“It was a little bit nerve wracking,” said Martinez. “When I went out in the 9th, Matheny told me I had 15 pitches to complete this game. We got the two outs and then when Fryer dropped the ball, I was like ‘oh no, they’re going to take me out.’ I looked to the dugout and he didn’t do anything, so I stayed in there. Stayed focused. And we got it.”

Not only did he stay focused, but Carlos turned up the velocity hitting 100mph on the radar gun in that last inning. And then as he done the entire game, mixed his speeds back down into the mid 80s to keep the Philadelphia hitters off balance.

“Everything has turned out perfect,” smiled Martinez. “Actually, I woke up really early this morning because I had an interview with MLB.com just about my story and my life. I actually got to the stadium a little bit late. But everything worked out–we got the win. It’s Family Day and tomorrow is my bowling tournament. I hope a lot of people show up and I’m looking forward to it.”



photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI