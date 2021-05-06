The DREAM (Dismantling Racism through Education, Advocacy and Mobilization) Collective at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s “Blacktivism in the Academy” podcast will resume its discussion on “The Great Eight,” the story of eight Black women who completed their doctorates at the same time and at the same institution. The episode, part two, will be aired Thursday, May 6 on Spotify, Apple and Stitcher.

The guest speaker is Idalia Wilmoth, a researcher, scholar, bestselling author, beauty advocate and style strategist.

Contributing to producing the podcast was Nadrea Njoku, PhD, a senior research associate at the Frederick D. Patterson Research Institute (FDPRI) at United Negro College Fund (UNCF).

Article continues after sponsor message

“We continue the story of the Great Eight, as we learn how they are passing the baton and giving support to the next generation of Black women scholars,” said Jennifer Hernandez, PhD, DREAM member and assistant professor in the School of Education, Health and Human Behavior’s (SEHHB) Department of Teaching and Learning. “Idalia Wilmoth, the first recipient of the Great Eight Scholarship, joins us to speak on her experiences.”

Other DREAM Collective members include education faculty J.T. Snipes, PhD, Jessica Krim, EdD, Nate Williams, PhD, and SEHHB Dean Robin Hughes, PhD.

For more information, visit the DREAM Collective on Facebook at @DREAMCollective20, Twitter at @DREAMcollect20 or Instagram at @DREAMCollective20, or email TheDREAMCollective@siue.edu.

More like this: