The DREAM (Dismantling Racism through Education, Advocacy and Mobilization) Collective at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s “Blacktivism in the Academy” podcast will discuss support for Black students on campus during the pandemic. “Students in the Panorama” airs Thursday, May 13 on Spotify, Apple and Stitcher.

The guest speakers will be students from the Contemporary Issues in Higher Education-Blacktivism in the Academy course, taught this past spring semester by Candace Hall, EdD, lecturer in the Department of Educational Leadership and co-director of the College Student Personnel Administration (CSPA) program.

Some questions to be addressed include “How have colleges and universities worked (or not worked) to support students during the pandemic?”

DREAM Collective members include education faculty J.T. Snipes, PhD, Jennifer Hernandez, PhD, Jessica Krim, EdD, Nate Williams, PhD, and SEHHB Dean Robin Hughes, PhD.

