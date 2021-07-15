EDWARDSVILLE - The DREAM (Dismantling Racism through Education, Advocacy and Mobilization) Collective at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s “Blacktivism in the Academy” podcast will spotlight the prestigious and incredible careers of three Black women educators.

“Six Degrees of Mary Howard Hamilton” airs Thursday, July 15 on Spotify, Apple and Stitcher. In the season two finale, the podcast will feature Mary Howard-Hamilton, PhD, Coffman distinguished research professor and chair of the Department of Educational Leadership at Indiana State University. Howard-Hamilton will be joined by Lori Patton-Davis, PhD, higher education scholar, educator and consultant; and Chayla Haynes Davison, PhD, assistant professor of Higher Education Administration at Texas A&M University in College Station, Black women in higher education scholar and co-editor.

DREAM Collective members include education faculty J.T. Snipes, PhD, Jennifer Hernandez, PhD, Jessica Krim, EdD, Nate Williams, PhD, and School of Education, Health and Human Behavior Dean Robin Hughes, PhD.

For more information, visit the DREAM Collective on Facebook at @DREAMCollective20, Twitter at @DREAMcollect20 or Instagram at @DREAMCollective20, or email TheDREAMCollective@siue.edu.

