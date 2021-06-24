EDWARDSVILLE - The DREAM (Dismantling Racism through Education, Advocacy and Mobilization) Collective at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s “Blacktivism in the Academy” podcast will drill down further on what it means to be “professional.”

“The Professionalism Trap Part 2” airs Thursday, June 24 on Spotify, Apple and Stitcher.

Program guests are Candace Hall, EdD, lecturer in the Department of Educational Leadership and co-director of the College Student Personnel Administration (CSPA) program, and students from Hall’s Contemporary Issues in Higher Education-Blacktivism in the Academy course taught this past spring semester.

In this podcast, guests zoom out and talk about professionalism in a broader context. They will recount lessons learned about what it means to be “professional” and also the code meaning for the word.

DREAM Collective members include education faculty J.T. Snipes, PhD, Jennifer Hernandez, PhD, Jessica Krim, EdD, Nate Williams, PhD, and SEHHB Dean Robin Hughes, PhD.

For more information, visit the DREAM Collective on Facebook at @DREAMCollective20, Twitter at @DREAMcollect20 or Instagram at @DREAMCollective20, or email TheDREAMCollective@siue.edu.

