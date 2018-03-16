EDWARDSVILLE - Drake Westcott picked up from where he left off from his freshman year with a 3-for-3 performance at the plate, with two doubles, a RBI and a run scored as Edwardsville opened its 2018 season with a 4-1 win over Columbia.

The Edwardsville-Columbia contest was part of the Prep Baseball Report-Illinois Kickoff Classic showcase at Tom Pile Field Thursday night.

The Tigers opened at 1-0 on the year, while the Eagles fell to 0-2.

Three Tiger pitchers – Reid Hendrickson, Bryce Henry and Jonathon Yancik – combined on a two-hitter for EHS, with Hendrickson getting the win, conceding a hit and fanning five on the night. Yancik struck out five and Henry three.

Ben Basarich and Hendrickson both went 1-for-3, wth Basarich and Collin Elvers each getting a RBI; Josh Ohl had two runs scored and Yancik a run scored. Edwardsville hosts Chicagoland school Tinley Park at 4 p.m. today and New Lenox Lincoln-Way West at 3 p.m. Saturday as the PBR showcase continues.

