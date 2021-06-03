EAST ST. LOUIS – DraftKings at Casino Queen, located at 200 S. Front St. along the Mississippi River, will celebrate Father’s Day with a special steak sandwich and suds at its casual restaurant, Deli & Chips, available exclusively on Sunday, June 20.

Article continues after sponsor message

Deli & Chips will offer the Ultimate Steak sandwich in honor of the holiday: a toasted French baguette filled with grilled Choice ribeye steak, fire-roasted peppers, herb mayonnaise, Swiss cheese and crispy onion rings, served with french fries and available for $8. Dads can wash down the hearty sandwich with a bottles of Budweiser, Budweiser Select and Bud Light, priced at $2 each.

More information about DraftKings at Casino Queen may be found online at www.draftkingsatcasinoqueen.com.

More like this: