EAST ST. LOUIS – DraftKings at Casino Queen, located at 200 South Front St. along the Mississippi River, will skate into the NHL season with a specialty cocktail inspired by the hometown team, available starting Saturday, Oct. 16.

Created for fans who bleed blue, DraftKings at Casino Queen will offer the Slapshot, a mix of 360 Vodka and lemonade with a Blue Curaçao float. Priced at $4, the Slapshot will be available at QBar starting on Saturday, Oct. 16 to align with the first regular-season game and will be available throughout the season.

QBar also offers domestic and craft beers, as well as a variety of spirits for cocktails. Guests can pair their sips with game snacks at DraftKings at Casino Queen’s Deli & Chips, which serves pulled pork sliders, chicken wings, onion rings, and more.

More information about Draft Kings at Casino Queen may be found online at www.draftkingsatcasinoqueen.com.

About DraftKings at Casino Queen

DraftKings at Casino Queen is a vibrant casino and hotel nestled along the Mississippi River at 200 S. Front St., located just minutes from Downtown St. Louis with stunning views of The Gateway Arch and St. Louis Skyline. The 38,000-square-foot casino features 980 gaming machines and 29 table games. Accommodations include comfortable guest rooms and a picturesque RV park, plus amenities include event and meeting spaces, a pool and free parking. A remodel of the DraftKings at Casino Queen Sportsbook and promenade is now underway and will soon reveal oversized screens and state-of-the-art wagering in a relaxed, stylish setting; as well as a new food court with three exciting quick service casual dining outlets and a full-service restaurant. Formerly known as Casino Queen and welcoming visitors since 1993, the property partnered with DraftKings to provide a premier sports betting experience in Illinois. More information is available at www.draftkingsatcasinoqueen.com or by calling 618-874-5000. DraftKings at Casino Queen is on social media at Facebook and Instagram at @DraftKingsatCasinoQueen and on Twitter at @DKatCQ.

About CQ Holding Company, Inc.

Located across the Mississippi River from St. Louis, DraftKings at Casino Queen, formerly known as Casino Queen, was CQ Holding Company, Inc.’s entry into gaming and has been welcoming visitors since 1993. The company expanded into Marquette, Iowa, in 2017 adding Casino Queen Marquette, Inc. CQ Holding Company announced a combination with Fairmount Park Racetrack to bring casino gaming to the historic Thoroughbred track in Collinsville, Ill. and has recently entered into agreements with GLPI (Gaming and Leisure Properties) and Caesars Entertainment to acquire the operations of Hollywood Baton Rouge and the Belle of Baton Rouge, both of which are expected to close in 2021.

