EAST ST. LOUIS – DraftKings at Casino Queen, located at 200 South Front Street along the Mississippi River, will host a job fair from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. and from 3 – 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19. The vibrant casino, hotel and RV park is now hiring for various full and part-time positions.

The job fair will take place in the Imperial Hall Ballroom and current job openings include:

  • Cashier
  • Cocktail server
  • Slot floor person
  • Sportsbook ticket writer
  • Commissary clerk
  • Casino porter
  • Front desk clerk
  • Queen’s Club clerk
  • Table game dealer
  • Slot technician
  • Security guard
  • Outside laborer
  • Landscaper
  • Count team member
  • Cage cashier
  • Hotel housekeeper and housekeeping supervisor
  • Maintenance engineer
  • Director of Human Resources
  • Director of Hotel Operations
  • Accounting

Signing bonuses are available for select positions. Interested applicants may also apply on the website at www.draftkingsatcasinoqueen.com/careers.

 