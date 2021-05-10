EAST ST. LOUIS – DraftKings at Casino Queen, located at 200 South Front Street along the Mississippi River, will host a job fair from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. and from 3 – 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19. The vibrant casino, hotel and RV park is now hiring for various full and part-time positions.

The job fair will take place in the Imperial Hall Ballroom and current job openings include:

Cashier

Cocktail server

Slot floor person

Sportsbook ticket writer

Commissary clerk

Casino porter

Front desk clerk

Queen’s Club clerk

Table game dealer

Slot technician

Security guard

Outside laborer

Landscaper

Count team member

Cage cashier

Hotel housekeeper and housekeeping supervisor

Maintenance engineer

Director of Human Resources

Director of Hotel Operations

Accounting

Signing bonuses are available for select positions. Interested applicants may also apply on the website at www.draftkingsatcasinoqueen.com/careers.