DraftKings At Casino Queen To Host Job Fair
EAST ST. LOUIS – DraftKings at Casino Queen, located at 200 South Front Street along the Mississippi River, will host a job fair from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. and from 3 – 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19. The vibrant casino, hotel and RV park is now hiring for various full and part-time positions.
The job fair will take place in the Imperial Hall Ballroom and current job openings include:
- Cashier
- Cocktail server
- Slot floor person
- Sportsbook ticket writer
- Commissary clerk
- Casino porter
- Front desk clerk
- Queen’s Club clerk
- Table game dealer
- Slot technician
- Security guard
- Outside laborer
- Landscaper
- Count team member
- Cage cashier
- Hotel housekeeper and housekeeping supervisor
- Maintenance engineer
- Director of Human Resources
- Director of Hotel Operations
- Accounting
Signing bonuses are available for select positions. Interested applicants may also apply on the website at www.draftkingsatcasinoqueen.com/careers.