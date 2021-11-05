ST. LOUIS - DraftKings at Casino Queen supported the local community and Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis by donating $1,254 to benefit the nonprofit’s St. Clair County chapter. DraftKings at Casino Queen team members NeTia Powell, Kassi Heimann and Vanessa Martin presented the check to Kesha Chatman, division operating office at the Urban League’s St. Clair County chapter.

These funds will be used to further Urban League’s community initiatives and support families in crisis. Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis supports local families by offering career services, food drives, clothing, education and more.

In addition to the donation, DraftKings at Casino Queen will partner with Urban League to host its annual Thanksgiving meal distribution event. Set to take place in the DraftKings at Casino Queen parking lot, the nonprofit will distribute 400 turkeys, 100 chickens and traditional holiday sides including potatoes, stuffing, green beans and more. The drive-thru event will take place from noon until 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

About DraftKings at Casino Queen

DraftKings at Casino Queen is a vibrant casino and hotel nestled along the Mississippi River at 200 S. Front St., located just minutes from Downtown St. Louis with stunning views of The Gateway Arch and St. Louis Skyline. The 38,000-square-foot casino features 980 gaming machines and 29 table games. Accommodations include comfortable guestrooms and a picturesque RV park, plus amenities include event and meeting spaces, a pool and free parking. A remodel of the DraftKings at Casino Queen Sportsbook and promenade is now underway and will soon reveal oversized screens and state-of-the-art wagering in a relaxed, stylish setting; as well as a new food court with three exciting quick service casual dining outlets and a full-service restaurant. More information is available at www.draftkingsatcasinoqueen.com or by calling 618-874-5000. DraftKings at Casino Queen is on social media at Facebook and Instagram at @DraftKingsatCasinoQueen and on Twitter at @DKatCQ.

About CQ Holding Company, Inc.

Located across the Mississippi River from St. Louis, DraftKings at Casino Queen, formerly known as Casino Queen, was CQ Holding Company, Inc.’s entry into gaming and has been welcoming visitors since 1993. The company expanded into Marquette, Iowa, in 2017 adding Casino Queen Marquette, Inc. CQ Holding Company announced a combination with Fairmount Park Racetrack to bring casino gaming to the historic Thoroughbred track in Collinsville, Ill. and has recently entered into agreements with GLPI (Gaming and Leisure Properties) and Caesars Entertainment to acquire the operations of Hollywood Baton Rouge and the Belle of Baton Rouge, both of which are expected to close in 2021.

