ST. LOUIS - DraftKings at Casino Queen, on Wednesday morning, supported local Girl Scouts and the Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois by purchasing 3,000 Girl Scout Cookies – a total sum of $15,000 that will benefit the Girl Scouts Outreach Programs. Amanda Hass, DraftKings at Casino Queen director of marketing, presented the check to Mary Buchanan, Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois Senior Director of Program Engagement, Heidi Koehl Weaver, Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois director of fund development, and Jordan Godier, Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois product program specialist.

DraftKings at Casino Queen will distribute the Girl Scout Cookies, which include Thin Mints, Do-Si-Dos and Trefoils, to the first 1,000 Royalty Rewards members between 2 – 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 18 and 25.

The Girl Scout Outreach Program serves girls in grades K-8 attending school in the East St. Louis, Collinsville, Centerville, Madison and Cahokia areas. This cooperative program gives girls the opportunity to participate in a broad scope of Girl Scout activities. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves over 7,800 girls and engages 3,357 adult volunteers in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by United Ways, businesses and individual donors throughout the region.

