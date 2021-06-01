EAST ST. LOUIS – DraftKings at Casino Queen, located at 200 S. Front St. along the Mississippi River, has begun construction on an estimated $10 million expansion project to introduce a state-of-the-art DraftKings at Casino Queen Sportsbook and new dining promenade complete with a three-outlet food court and a full-service restaurant. The project will encompass approximately 30,000 square feet and is expected to be completed in December 2021.

“Sports wagering has greatly elevated Illinois gaming and we are creating an environment at DraftKings at Casino Queen to capture that excitement,” said Terry Downey, President and CEO of Casino Queen Holding, Inc. “Through our partnership with DraftKings, a cutting-edge sportsbook, and exceptional new dining experiences, we will soon offer a gaming destination that is unmatched in this region.”

The upgraded and expanded DraftKings at Casino Queen Sportsbook will be located steps away from the casino floor and will showcase a completely new gaming destination with contemporary design and the latest sports wagering technology. New plush, lounge-style seating and on oversized high-definition TVs will provide optimal viewing for sports fans looking to catch their favorite sporting events.

The new dining promenade will expand and elevate the food and beverage offerings at DraftKings at Casino Queen. The planned full-service restaurant will introduce complete menus offering a variety of selections for breakfast, lunch and dinner service. The restaurant’s bar will provide a social setting for guests and will lead into the promenade. A food court will be introduced, offering three exciting quick-service casual dining outlets.

To bring the company’s dynamic vision to life, DraftKings at Casino Queen has partnered with JCJ Architecture, a nationally recognized planning, architecture and interior design leader. JCJ has led hundreds of gaming and hospitality projects across the United States and internationally.

More information about DraftKings at Casino Queen is available on the website at www.draftkingsatcasinoqueen.com.

