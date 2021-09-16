DraftKings At Casino Queen Announces October 2021 Listings And Events Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. LOUIS - DraftKings at Casino Queen is a vibrant casino and hotel nestled along the Mississippi River at 200 S. Front St., located just minutes from Downtown St. Louis with stunning views of The Gateway Arch and St. Louis Skyline. The 38,000-square-foot casino features 980 gaming machines and 29 table games. Accommodations include comfortable guest rooms and a picturesque RV park, plus amenities include event and meeting spaces, a pool, and free parking. A remodel of the DraftKings at Casino Queen Sportsbook and promenade is now underway and will soon reveal oversized screens and state-of-the-art wagering in a relaxed, stylish setting; as well as a new food court with three exciting quick service casual dining outlets and a full-service restaurant. Formerly known as Casino Queen and welcoming visitors since 1993, the property partnered with DraftKings to provide a premier sports betting experience in Illinois. ACCOMMODATIONS The hotel offers 157 comfortable guestrooms with spectacular views of the Gateway Arch, downtown St. Louis, in addition to a picturesque RV park. Amenities include a fitness center, pool, ice machines, an iron and ironing board, coffee maker, microwave, and shuttle services. Some amenities may not be available due to state COVID-19 restrictions. DraftKings at Casino Queen’s full-service RV park comes complete with 140 sites to accommodate any size RV. Amenities include full hookups, pull-through parking, complimentary Wi-Fi, private bath and shower facilities, laundry facilities, barbecue areas, and a playground for children. Discounted rates may be available for extended stay and Good Sam members. CASINO & PLAYER PROMOTIONS DraftKings at Casino Queen’s casino spans 38,000 square feet and includes 980 machines and 29 table games including blackjack, roulette, craps, Mississippi Stud, Three Card Poker, Ultimate Texas hold ’em, and more. A remodel of the DraftKings at Casino Queen Sportsbook is now underway and will soon reveal oversized screens and state-of-the-art wagering in a relaxed, stylish setting. DraftKings at Casino Queen’s guest loyalty rewards program, CQ Rewards, provides personalized offers and one-of-a-kind access to DraftKings at Casino Queen. Sunday – Thursday 8 a.m. to 3 a.m.; Friday – Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 a.m. Promotions Mystery Mondays From noon – 8 p.m. on Mondays in October, all Crown, Diamond, and Emerald CQ Rewards members may swipe their card at a promotional kiosk to play to win up to $1,000 in Royal Free Play, bonus points, and more. Pumpkin Picks Kiosk Giveaway From 8 a.m. – midnight on Tuesdays in October, CQ Rewards members who earn 50 same-day base points may swipe their CQ Rewards card at a promotional kiosk for the chance to win up to $1,000 in Royal Free Play. Feeling Fall Gift Giveaway From 3 – 8 p.m. on Wednesdays in October, CQ Rewards members may win a gift. Gift giveaways include a sheet set on Wednesday, Oct. 6; an oversized throw on Wednesday, Oct. 13; a scented candle on Wednesday, Oct. 20; and a down alternative pillow on Wednesday, Oct. 27. Gifts are limited to the first 700 CQ Rewards members who redeem each day. Crown Renewal Gift From 5 – 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, and Saturday, Oct. 30, all invited CQ Rewards members may receive one free VIP gift from the VIP lounge. $110K Fright Night From 6 – 9 p.m. on Saturdays in October, five winners will be selected every half hour to pick a witch hat from a display and the chance to win up to $2,500 in Royal Free Play.

CQ Rewards members may earn one entry for every point earned on slot machines or for every $10 of Theoretical on-table games weekly.

From 8 a.m. on Sundays through 11:59 p.m. on Fridays, CQ Rewards members may earn entry multipliers. Ruby members will receive 2X entries normally earned; Emerald members will receive 3X entries normally earned; Diamond members will receive 4X entries normally earned; and Crown members will receive 5X entries normally earned. Multiplier Madness From 8 a.m. – midnight on Sunday, Oct. 3, 10, 17, and 24, all CQ Rewards members may swipe their card at any promotional kiosk to receive a mystery multiplier of up to 10X tier credits. Some restrictions apply. Hallo-WINNING Kiosk Giveaway From 8 a.m. – midnight on Sunday, Oct. 31, CQ Rewards members who earn 50 same-day base points may swipe their card at a promotional kiosk for the chance to win up to $2,500 in Royal Free Play. Spidey Surprise Facebook Contest From Friday, Oct. 1 through Friday, Oct. 22, a jar filled with spider rings will be uploaded to DraftKings at Casino Queen’s Facebook page and CQ Rewards members may submit their guess of the number of spider rings in the jar via the Comments for a chance to win $250 in Royal Free Play. The member with the closest guess without going over will be selected as the winner. Give Us Your Email Every day in October, any valid email address entered will be sent an invitation to win up to $100 in Royal Free Play. Some restrictions apply. Lucky Numbers Monday through Thursday in October, CQ Rewards members may earn one free lucky number pick per day and those who earn 200 same-day base points may earn a second pick each day. Lucky number selection will take place at 5 p.m. on Fridays. Members can win the progressive by matching all five balls. The progressive starts at $5,000 in Royal Free Play and increases each week by $5,000 if not won. If members match four balls, they win $500 in Royal Free Play; matching three balls has a prize of $50 in Royal Free Play; two balls will win $10 in Royal Free Play; one ball match will win $5 in Royal Free Play; and zero matching balls wins no prize. Fab 50 From 8 a.m. – midnight on Thursdays in October, all CQ Rewards members over 50 years old who earn 10 same-day base points may swipe their player’s card at any promotional kiosk for a chance to win up to $1,000 in Royal Free Play, bonus points and more. New Member Kiosk Giveaway All new CQ Rewards members may swipe their card on the date of sign up to play a free kiosk game to win up to $1,000 in Royal Free Play. Birthday Free Play Any player may swipe their CQ Rewards card at a kiosk on their birthday to receive a Royal Free Play. FOOD & BEVERAGE Article continues after sponsor message Learn about our advertising opportunities! Deli & Chips Deli & Chips, DraftKings at Casino Queen’s casual walk-up restaurant, offers a selection of pastries and entrees for breakfast, including bacon, egg, cheese, and potato breakfast burritos; breakfast platter with eggs, hash browns, bacon, and toast; and more. Lunch and dinner offerings include a variety of salads, sandwiches made fresh daily, filling sides, and more, including Buffalo chicken wrap, cheeseburger, meatball parmesan sandwich, and more. Sunday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.; Friday – Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 a.m. October Specials Deli & Chips will offer daily barbecue specials priced at $12 and $5 Bratwurst served with fries this month. BARS & LOUNGES QBAR Located on the casino floor, QBAR offers beers, a full bar and monthly drink specials. Sunday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.; Friday – Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 a.m. October Specials Available daily, guests may order $2 Schlafly Oktoberfest beers and $3 bloody marys. Football Season Offering Throughout the 2021 football season, guests may purchase bottles of Miller Lite for $2 each. Hockey Season Offering Throughout the 2021 hockey season, guests may purchase a $4 Slapshot, made with 360 Vodka, lemonade, and a Blue Curacao float. MEETINGS & EVENTS Groups hosting their event at DraftKings at Casino Queen will benefit from more than 5,200 square feet of flexible meeting space. Each venue may be configured to include a projector screen and A/V capabilities, plus the culinary team offers an array of menus, making DraftKings at Casino Queen ideal for any type of meeting or special event. Queen’s Court The 812-square-foot Queen’s Court is an ideal small business gathering space that can accommodate up to 25 guests. Cypress Room The Cypress Room is an intimate 958-square-foot space that can accommodate up to 56 guests for smaller group functions. Imperial Hall Ballroom The Imperial Hall Ballroom is a spacious 3,469-square-foot space that boasts spectacular views of Downtown St. Louis, sure to impress guests. This spacious venue can accommodate up to 250 guests and may be configured to include a stage and dance floor, making it an ideal setting to host a wedding ceremony, reception, or other exciting gatherings. About DraftKings at Casino Queen DraftKings at Casino Queen is a vibrant casino and hotel nestled along the Mississippi River at 200 S. Front St., located just minutes from Downtown St. Louis with stunning views of The Gateway Arch and St. Louis Skyline. The 38,000-square-foot casino features 980 gaming machines and 29 table games. Accommodations include comfortable guestrooms and a picturesque RV park, plus amenities include event and meeting spaces, a pool, and free parking. A remodel of the DraftKings at Casino Queen Sportsbook and promenade is now underway and will soon reveal oversized screens and state-of-the-art wagering in a relaxed, stylish setting; as well as a new food court with three exciting quick service casual dining outlets and a full-service restaurant. More information is available at www.draftkingsatcasinoqueen.com or by calling 618-874-5000. DraftKings at Casino Queen is on social media at Facebook and Instagram at @DraftKingsatCasinoQueen and on Twitter at @DKatCQ. About CQ Holding Company, Inc. Located across the Mississippi River from St. Louis, DraftKings at Casino Queen, formerly known as Casino Queen, was CQ Holding Company, Inc.’s entry into gaming and has been welcoming visitors since 1993. The company expanded into Marquette, Iowa, in 2017 adding Casino Queen Marquette, Inc. CQ Holding Company announced a combination with Fairmount Park Racetrack to bring casino gaming to the historic Thoroughbred track in Collinsville, Ill. and has recently entered into agreements with GLPI (Gaming and Leisure Properties) and Caesars Entertainment to acquire the operations of Hollywood Baton Rouge and the Belle of Baton Rouge, both of which are expected to close in 2021. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip