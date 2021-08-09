EAST ST. LOUIS – August 9, 2021 – DraftKings at Casino Queen, located at 200 South Front St. along the Mississippi River, announced that it will be implementing a 100% smoke-free policy for guest rooms beginning today.

“Preferences for smoke-free environments and amenities continue to rise, and we’re thrilled to be offering a complete non-smoking hotel experience to our leisure and business travelers,” said Mitch Johnson, general manager of DraftKings at Casino Queen. “We’re confident that these changes will lead to our guests feeling refreshed and ready to enjoy everything that DraftKings at Casino Queen and St. Louis have to offer.”

To align with the new smoke-free guest experience, DraftKings at Casino Queen will be refreshing guest rooms with new amenities, linens and other finishes.

The smoke-free initiative is the latest in a series of steps the casino and hotel is taking to enhance the guest experience. DraftKings at Casino Queen began construction on an estimated $10 million expansion project to introduce a state-of-the-art DraftKings at Casino Queen Sportsbook and new dining promenade complete with a three-outlet food court and a full-service restaurant. The project will encompass approximately 30,000 square feet and is expected to be completed in December 2021.

More information about DraftKings at Casino Queen is available on the website at www.draftkingsatcasinoqueen.com.

About DraftKings at Casino Queen

DraftKings at Casino Queen is a vibrant casino and hotel nestled along the Mississippi River at 200 S. Front St., located just minutes from Downtown St. Louis with stunning views of The Gateway Arch and St. Louis Skyline. The 38,000-square-foot casino features 980 gaming machines and 27 table games. Accommodations include comfortable guestrooms and a picturesque RV park, plus amenities include event and meeting spaces, a pool and free parking. A remodel of the DraftKings at Casino Queen Sportsbook and promenade is now underway and will soon reveal oversized screens and state-of-the-art wagering in a relaxed, stylish setting; as well as a new food court with three exciting quick service casual dining outlets and a full-service restaurant. Formerly known as Casino Queen and welcoming visitors since 1993, the property partnered with DraftKings to provide a premier sports betting experience in Illinois. More information is available at www.draftkingsatcasinoqueen.com or by calling 618-874-5000. DraftKings at Casino Queen is on social media at Facebook and Instagram at @DraftKingsatCasinoQueen and on Twitter at @DKatCQ.

