The future of the St. Louis Cardinals was on display Monday afternoon as newly signed draft picks Nick Plummer, Jacob Woodford, and Jordan Hicks were on the field to get their first taste of wearing the uniform.

“I knew that the Cardinals are a winning organization and they bring their minor-leaguers up and they develop their players,” said Plummer, who expressed since his selection that his commitment to Kentucky would not prevent him from signing.

Plummer (23rd overall) and Woodford (39th) were the Cardinals two draft selections in the first round and Hicks was chosen with the compensation pick in the 3rd round.

“There was definitely a little difficulty there, but once you see the stadium and you talk to the guys–you realize how great an organization it is and it wasn’t that hard after that,” shared Woodford, who decided against honoring his scholarship with Florida.

Hicks, joined by his father, left a family vacation to come to St. Louis for the signing–“I’d much rather be here,” smiled Hicks.

A right-handed pitcher who was named the high school All-Greater Houston Area Pre-season Pitcher of the Year award this past year, Hicks had signed a letter of intent with Tulane University.

“It’s exciting to get these guys here and signed,” said Scouting Director Chris Correa. “It wasn’t that hard at all, to be honest with you. They’re all excited to play, they’re ready physically, emotionally–they’re all mature kids. They’re ready for the challenge of professional baseball.”

Their first challenge came in working out with the Cardinals before Monday’s game.

“It took me a little bit, but yeah I settled down,” said Plummer of his batting practice experience and meeting several players. “They just introduced themselves and said congrats and everything. Kind of let me do me and I just kind of watched them. It was fun.”

“It’s pretty scary, it’s the St. Louis Cardinals–but I was excited,” said Hicks of his bullpen session with an audience that included GM John Mozeliak and pitching coach Derek Lilliquist. “I went out there and did pretty good. I’m just excited, I want to get here already.”

“It’s a little nerve-wracking at first,” echoed Woodford on his session. “But you realize that they’re there to help you and they just want to give you feedback. It’s really cool being able to take advantage of that opportunity.”

All three players will report to the Cardinals’ Gulf Coast League affiliate in Jupiter, Florida.

The Cardinals have until July 17th at 4pm CT to complete the signing of players from the 2015 MLB Amateur Draft.

2015 FIRST-YEAR PLAYER DRAFT SIGNEES

Rd., Player (overall pick) Pos. B-T Ht. Wt. School Hometown

1. Nick Plummer (23) CF L-L 5-10 200 Brother Rice (MI) HS Lathrup Village, Mich.

1A. Jake Woodford (39) RHP R-R 6-4 210 Plant (FL) HS Tampa, Fla.

3A. Jordan Hicks (105) RHP R-R 6-2 185 Cypress Creek (TX) HS Houston, Texas

4. Paul DeJong (131) LF R-R 6-1 195 Illinois State University Antioch, Ill.

5. Ryan Helsley (161) RHP R-R 6-2 205 Northeastern State (OK) University Tahlequah, Okla.

9. Andrew Brodbeck (281) 2B L-R 5-10 185 Flagler (FL) College Palm Harbor, Fla.

13. Craig Aikin (401) OF L-L 5-10 175 University of Oklahoma Coppell, Texas

19. Ryan McCarvel (581) C R-R 6-3 200 Howard (TX) College Moreno Valley, Calif.

20. Luke Doyle (611) 2B L-R 6-0 185 Yavapai (AZ) College Phoenix, Ariz.

22. Hunter Newman (671) 1B R-R 6-2 210 Trevecca Nazarene (TN) University Chapmansboro, Tenn.

29. Ben Yokley (881) RHP R-R 6-1 190 United States Air Force Academy Arvada, Colo.

33. Chandler Hawkins (1,001) LHP R-L 6-1 190 Arkansas State University Memphis, Tenn.

36. Dylan Tice (1,091) 2B S-R 5-8 190 West Chester (PA) University Perkasie, Pa.

37. Stephen Zavala (1,121) C R-R 5-8 175 Whittier (CA) College Whittier, Calif.

38. Orlando Olivera (1,151) OF R-R 6-0 230 Missouri Baptist College Miami, Fla.

40. Joey Hawkins (1,211) SS R-R 5-11 180 Missouri State University Whitby, Ontario, Canada

NON-DRAFTED FREE AGENTS

Brady Bowen LHP R-L 6-1 155 Friends (KS) University Litchfield Park, Ariz.

Riley Drongesen C R-R 6-2 215 Menlo (CA) College Granite Bay, Calif.

Josh Swirchak INF R-R 6-1 180 Wilmington (DE) University Manassas, Va.