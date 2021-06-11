Draft Kings At Casino King Announces July 2021 Listings/Events
June 11, 2021 8:00 AM June 11, 2021 4:14 PM
Upcoming promotions at Draft Kings at Casino Queen are below:
Promotions
Independence Day Kiosk Giveaway
- From 8 a.m. – 12 a.m. on Monday, July 5, Royalty Rewards members who earn 50 same-day base points may swipe their Royalty Rewards card at a promotional kiosk for the chance to win up to $1,000 in Royal Free Play, bonus points and more.
National Pecan Pie Day Giveaway
- From 2 – 6 p.m. on Monday, July 12, Royalty Rewards members may win a pecan pie from Eckert’s County Store & Farms. Gifts are limited to the first 500 Royalty Rewards members who redeem.
VIP Groovin’ Giveaway
- From 12 – 8 p.m. on Monday, July 19 and 26, all Crown, Diamond and Emerald Royalty Rewards members may swipe their Royalty Rewards card at a promotional kiosk to play to win up to $1,000 in Royal Free Play.
Sweet as Pie Kiosk Giveaway
- From 8 a.m. – 12 a.m. on Tuesdays in July, Royalty Rewards members who earn 50 same-day base points may swipe their Royalty Rewards card at a promotional kiosk to play to win up to $1,000 in Royal Free Play, bonus points and more.
Super Summer Gift Series
- From 2 – 6 p.m. on Wednesdays in July, Royalty Rewards members may win summertime prizes. Prizes include a flag beach towel on Wednesday, July 7; a drink dispenser on Wednesday, July 14; a hands-free fan on Wednesday, July 21; and a perfect hose on Wednesday, July 28. Gifts are limited to the first 500 Royalty Rewards members who have a ticket to redeem.
Fab 50
- From 8 a.m. – 12 a.m. on Thursdays in July, all Royalty Rewards members over 50 years old who earn 10 same-day base points may swipe their player’s card at any promotional kiosk for a chance to win up to $500 in Royal Free Play, bonus points and more.
All American Summer Giveaway
- From 6 – 9 p.m. on Saturdays in July, five winners will be selected hourly until 8 p.m. to win $250 in Royal Free Play and the chance to roll the dice and win up to 6X their prize. At 9 p.m., one winner will be selected to win $1,000 in Royal Free Play, the chance to roll the dice to win up to 6X their prize and a finalist spot in the grand finale on Saturday, July 31.
- Royalty Rewards members may earn one entry for every point earned on slot machines or for every $10 of Theoretical on table games daily beginning at 8 a.m. on Thursday, July 1.
- From 8 a.m. on Sundays through 11:59 p.m. on Fridays, Royalty Rewards members may earn points multipliers. Ruby members will receive 2X points normally earned; Emerald members will receive 3X points normally earned; Diamond members may receive 4X the points normally earned; and Crown members may receive 5X the points normally earned.
All American Summer Grand Finale
- From 6 – 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, five winners will be selected hourly to win $500 in Royal Free Play and the chance to roll the dice to win up to 6X their prize. All five winners every hour will have the chance to win a spot in the grand finale drawing at 10 p.m. and the chance to win a GMC Sierra 1500, up to $30,000 in Royal Free Play and up to $20,000 cash. Consolation prizes will include up to $1,000 in Royal Free Play.
