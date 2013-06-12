Brussels, Ill. – Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge has drafted a Hunting Plan, Environmental Assessment and Compatibility Determination to expand hunting opportunities on the Refuge. The public is invited to comment on the proposed hunting opportunities through July 11.

The Hunting Plan proposes expanding hunting in the Calhoun Division of the refuge to allow migratory game bird hunting on the portion of the division east of the Illinois River Road. This section of the Calhoun Division is already open to hunting upland game and deer. In addition it is proposed that the refuge will open the Clarksville Island Division to allow fall archery hunting for whitetail deer and wild turkey, and spring firearm hunting for wild turkey. Hunting will be allowed in accordance with Illinois state seasons and regulations.

A 30-day comment period will run through July 11, giving Refuge stakeholders and the public an opportunity to review and comment on this draft plan, associated Environmental Assessment and Compatibility Determination. Written comments are welcomed and encouraged, and may be sent by mail to Two Rivers NWR at HC 82 Box 107, Brussels, IL 62052 or email tworivers@fws.gov.

Copies of the documents are available on the Refuge web site at www.fws.gov/refuge/two_rivers. Paper copies are available at the Refuge visitor center. The Refuge’s visitor center is located in southern Calhoun County, near the Village of Brussels, and regular office hours are 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, call 618-883-2524.

