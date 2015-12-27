ALTON – Trent McDaniel was a college student who was already pursuing a career in medicine 21 years ago, but a health scare only served to strengthen his resolve.

Now Dr. Trent McDaniel, MD, he will be starting in January with Family Physicians of Alton and the BJC Medical Group of Illinois. The BJC part is ironic in that a week spent at Barnes Hospital in 1994 – as a patient – fueled his career interest.

“I had a viral heart infection called myocarditis, and I was taken by helicopter from my hometown of Murphysboro, Ill., to Barnes Hospital,” Dr. McDaniel said. “The week I spent at Barnes was scary. I had multiple tests and procedures done while I was there, but everyone at the hospital was great. That experience really furthered my interest in medicine and in helping others. My hospitalization at Barnes as a college student was a big contributing factor in my career plans.”

Dr. McDaniel earned his undergraduate degree in Physiology from Southern Illinois University Carbondale in 1997 and his medical degree from the University of Illinois in 2001. He completed residency in Family Medicine at Mercy Health System in Janesville, Wis., in 2004. He worked in Pinckneyville, Ill., before spending the last nine years with Midwest Emergency Department Services in O’Fallon, Ill.

“I've been working in urgent care medicine for the past nine years, but I've been missing the long-term relationship building and continuity of care that is present in family medicine, so it's going to be great doing that again,” Dr. McDaniel said. “This is a great practice. I’m looking forward to working with all of these doctors and everyone else.”

Dr. McDaniel has a special interest in treating diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, and depression. He also has a special interest in preventative medicine and in how spirituality influences health.

Dr. McDaniel and his wife, Kim, have five children ranging in age from 19 to 6. They live in Glen Carbon, Ill. Dr. McDaniel loves spending time with his family, hiking, and watching the St. Louis Cardinals. He also is an ordained minister and has served part-time as an associate pastor at his church in Troy, Ill.

"I am a Christian and my faith is very important to me,” he said. “I have prayed a lot about this opportunity and I am very thankful that God has provided this wonderful opportunity to work at Family Physicians of Alton."

For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. McDaniel, call Family Physicians of Alton at 618-463-7777. Family Physicians of Alton is located in Suite 230 of Medical Office Building B on the Alton Memorial Hospital campus.

