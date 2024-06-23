EDWARDSVILLE - Treasure Shields Redmond, PhD an esteemed poet, professor and community arts organizer, has been appointed as a Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Chancellor’s Postdoctoral Fellow.

Redmond, who has a doctorate in English literature and criticism with a focus on 20th century Black women poets, was selected to be part of the Chancellor’s Postdoctoral Fellowship Program.

Redmond’s extensive experience and contributions to the fields of poetry and community arts have earned her a reputation as a leading voice in both academic and creative communities. Her work has been instrumental in fostering artistic expression and community engagement, making Redmond a perfect fit for the prestigious fellowship.

In her new role as the Chancellor’s Postdoctoral Fellow, Redmond will be involved in advanced research, creative projects and community outreach initiatives that align with SIUE’s mission to promote excellence in education and community development.

Specifically, Redmond will offer a course that centers on sound and introduces students to archival recordings of notable, important writers. Students will also be given opportunities to produce their own recordings.

“In 2020, I completed a dissertation focused on the recorded performances of Black women poets and how they used sound to influence justice movements,” shared Redmond. “I am excited to offer this course. In this digital age where the typical college student listens to media during most of their free time, I am certain the subject matter will engage students on several levels.”

The collection of oral history is also one of Redmond’s passions. In response, she formed The Community Archive, which is dedicated to the practice.

“We use podcasts to preserve community stories, and I am eager to share this skillset with SIUE's student body,” continued Redmond. “Through the Eugene B. Redmond Learning Center, (the archival space named for my father, SIUE emeritus professor in the Department of English Language and Literature, author, editor and Poet Laureate of East St. Louis), I plan to collaborate with faculty and staff to promote historical preservation of our community stories and enlarge the scholarship in that area.”

“I am thrilled to join SIUE as a Chancellor’s Postdoctoral Fellow,” said Redmond. “This position offers an unique opportunity to advance my research and creative projects while engaging with the vibrant SIUE community.”

About Dr. Treasure Shields Redmond: A dual citizen of Meridian, Miss. and East St. Louis, Redmond is a published poet, master educator, community arts organizer and culture keeper. As a teen, she was signed to M.C. Hammer’s label as a hip-hop artist and writer. She is the author of “chop: a collection of kwansabas for fannie lou hamer (2015).” Redmond is the co-founder of Fannie Lou Hamer House, an artist’s retreat located in Illinois, and is the founder and executive director of The Community Archive, a nonprofit where she teaches communities how to collect their elders’ oral histories. For engagements, contact Redmond at (901) 483-6644, treasure.shieldsredmond@gmail.com or The Community Archive.

