Announcing Pharmacy Residency Program’s 5th Year Hospice of Southern Illinois is pleased to introduce and welcome the full-time, on-staff, PGY-2 (post-graduate, year 2) Pharmacy Resident, Dr. Timothy Cruz, PharmD.

Setting us apart from other hospice programs, we are announcing our 5th year with a PGY-2 Pain and Palliative Care Pharmacy Residency Program. In collaboration with the SIUE School of Pharmacy, we remain the only accredited PGY-2 Pain and Palliative Care Pharmacy Residency Program fully funded by a hospice, in the United States. Our patients, families, and entire organization directly benefits from this very unique program, which is 1 of 26 in the country and the only accredited one, fully funded by a hospice.

Dr. Cruz is an integral member of our interdisciplinary team focusing on each patient’s goals of care. Our goal remains to deliver the highest quality end-of-life care to the patients and families we serve. He leads with our mission and core values of excellence, integrity, respect, diversity and dignity.

Dr. Cruz shares our commitment to this program and quality of life for individuals with a life-limiting illness. “I feel very fortunate to have the opportunity to work with such a kind and loving team at Hospice of Southern Illinois. This year will allow me to grow as a pain and palliative care pharmacist and care for patients to the best of my ability.”

Dr. Ellen Middendorf, Medical Director for Hospice of Southern Illinois explains, “Our collaboration with Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville’s School of Pharmacy over the last five years has enabled us to develop a comprehensive, post-graduate training program that has proven to be immensely beneficial to Hospice of Southern Illinois’s patients, families and staff. The training experience has also provided the resident with a well-rounded educational opportunity that ensures their future successes.” The specialized support this program offers to Hospice of Southern Illinois’ patients includes streamlined symptom management to reduce side effects and medication interactions; ensures safe and effective medication use; and helps medication cost-management. Furthermore, our pharmacist adds another level of expertise to adhere to regulatory and compliance changes in the healthcare field. Together, we ensure the highest standard of care to those we serve. Additionally, we proudly offer one-on-one education to staff, patients and families, and healthcare professionals, which is invaluable.

Chris Herndon, PharmD., SIUE professor and Residency Program Director added, “This unique training program prepares specialized clinical pharmacists, while enhancing the care of Hospice of Southern Illinois’ patients."

The Pandemic has shaped how clinicians offer support and compassion. However, it doesn’t change the philosophy of our care. A person’s quality-of-life matters now more than ever before because of the additional barriers people are experiencing. Hospice of Southern Illinois is leading the way by ensuring that a patient’s comfort, peace and dignity remain intact during the end-of-life journey. We will rise to the challenges that are ahead. And, we will continue to do what we do best, enhancing the quality of life for people touched by a life-limiting illness. This can be seen in the passion and commitment of our employees and volunteers in providing excellent hospice care through all of our services, including our PGY2 Program. For more information about Hospice of Southern Illinois, visit our website, www.hospice.org, or contact Lisa Phillipson, 618-235-1703 or lphillipson@hospice.org.

