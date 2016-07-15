



ALTON - Dr. Thomas Brummett, M.D., will be opening a pain management clinic on the Alton Memorial Hospital campus later this summer.

Alton Pain Medicine will be located in Suite 103 of Medical Office Building A, 2 Memorial Drive. The office is scheduled to open by early October. For more information, call 618-463-PAIN (7246).

“Pain management deals mostly with pain coming from the spine,” Dr. Brummett said. “That includes neck pain radiating to the arms or lower back pain going into the legs. It’s been shown that 75 percent of people will experience some type of back pain in their lives, so there is a need for this. Treatment depends on the cause of the pain symptoms. It varies from medication and physical therapy to injections to implanted devices. Pain management is not yet its own separate specialty, but it will be within a few years.”

Dr. Brummett earned his undergraduate degree in Biology from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 1976, then his medical degree from Saint Louis University in 1980. He did a residency and fellowship in Anesthesia at SLU, finishing up there in 1985. He is board certified through the American Board of Anesthesia and a Diplomate of the American Board of Pain Medicine. He is a member of the American Medical Association, St. Louis Society of Anesthesiology, and an Associate of the American Society of Anesthesiologists.

Dr. Brummett joined the Alton Memorial staff in 1986 and has been on staff since then. He left to begin his own pain management practice in 2006.

