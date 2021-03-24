EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School Principal Dr. Steve Stuart announced Tuesday in pursuant to the rule governing the destruction of school records by the Office of the Secretary of State of Illinois, the Guidance Office of Edwardsville High School will destroy the temporary records of those students from the graduating class of 2016.

"Those individuals from this class who would like to obtain these records must contact the registrar at bohm@ecusd7.org by Friday June 25, 2021," Dr. Stuart said. "If your parent or relative is picking up your records please email the registrar a letter giving consent for them to pick up your records. Anyone picking up records will be asked for an ID."

