ALTON, IL -- Dr. Stanley Sidwell is the 2014 recipient of Alton Memorial Hospital’s prestigious Chairman’s Award.

Dr. Sidwell, a hospitalist on staff at AMH and formerly a primary care physician for many years in the Alton area, received the award before friends and peers at the hospital’s annual Physician’s Appreciation Dinner, held this year at Lumiere Casino in St. Louis. Ken Balsters, chairman of the hospital’s board of directors, presented the award.

“Dr. Sidwell is very deserving of this honor,” Balsters said. “His patients love him. This is always a great honor for a doctor since nominations come from their peers along with hospital employees who work together every day to improve the health of the communities we serve. Each of the nominated physicians is a well-respected member of the AMH team. On behalf of the board of directors and staff, I thank each of them for their commitment.”

The comments about Dr. Sidwell received from AMH staff who nominated him for the Chairman’s Award included the following:

“He delivers safe and quality care in a caring and compassionate manner -- old-school style, not rushing or judging.”

“He shows up with a smile on his face and finds humor in almost anything, which lightens everyone’s mood and is much appreciated.”

“He is a pleasure to work with and I am glad to see his name assigned to my patients, because I know they will be getting EXCELLENT care with him.”

“In my opinion, he is the most caring and understanding physician.”

“He is one of the most dedicated physicians at AMH.”

“His compassion and clinical skills inspire confidence, and bring comfort to patients and their families.”

The Chairman’s Award publicly acknowledges a member of the AMH medical staff for the contributions the physician makes to the hospital and community, active participation in hospital and medical staff departmental affairs, and the promotion and practice of outstanding customer service with hospital patients and staff.

Previous recipients of the Chairman’s Award are Dr. Leo Green; Dr. Daniel Platt; Dr. David Riedel; Dr. Kathie Wuellner; Dr. Edward Cornell; Dr. Edward Harrow; Dr. Maudie Miller; Dr. Robert Hamilton; Dr. Edward Ragsdale; Dr. Laurance Monckton; Dr. Thomas Ryan; Dr. Mark Allendorph; Dr. John Hoelscher; Dr. David Burnside; Dr. Charles Schranck; Dr. Randall Rogalsky; Dr. Salvador Lo Bianco, MD; Dr. Erik Stabell; and Dr. James Hudson.

Dr. Stanley Sidwell, left, accepts Alton Memorial Hospital’s 2014 Chairman’s Award from Ken Balsters, chairman of the AMH board of directors.

AMH this year also honored several other physicians at the dinner:

-- Dr. Nikol McDonald, an OB/GYN with Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation, received the Community Service/Humanitarian Award.

-- Dr. Laura Hill of Pediatric HealthCare Unlimited received the Clinical Physician Award.

-- Dr. Theodore Vander Velde, a radiologist with Midwest Radiological Associates, earned the Patient Service Excellence Award.

-- Dr. Hany Tadros, an anesthesiologist, earned the High Impact Teammate Award.

-- Dr. Julio Leey, an endocrinologist with Diabetes and Endocrine Care of Alton, earned the Emerging Leader Award.

-- Sam Bailey, a physician’s assistant in the Emergency Department, earned the first Allied Health Professional Clinical Excellence Award.

Dr. Michael Taylor, an orthopedic surgeon who retired late last year from Alton Orthopedic Clinic, earned the Lifetime Achievement Award. This new award will recognize a physician who has made AMH his or her primary hospital and throughout his or her professional career has made significant contributions to the community and to the growth and development of AMH. He or she has used his or her talents and time with unselfish dedication in the pursuit to make AMH the premier place to receive health care.

