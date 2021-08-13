EDWARDSVILLE - Dr. Patrick Shelton, the superintendent of Edwardsville District 7, is settling into his new role as lead administrator of the school, and so far he says as the 2021-2022 school year unfolds, “things are going fabulous" with significant positive energy at each school.

“I was at Cassens Elementary, and we had an administrator at every site, and the kids and parents were all excited at every location,” he said of the schools' opening. “We are in a different place than we were a year ago. We also see how important it is for kids to be in school.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The kids are wearing masks. With COVID, we are realists and have to be responsive to the data on whether we should be more restrictive or back off. We will be constantly watching our community COVID-19 data and working with the Madison County Health Department on an ongoing basis.”

Dr. Shelton emphasized that he felt comfortable with the COVID-19 plan in place for District 7.

Dr. Shelton said it will be a very small percentage at the start of the school year of students with home instruction. He said even in COVID cases, the students will be able to join their classrooms via Zoom and participate in instruction in real-time.

More like this: