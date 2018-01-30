GLEN CARBON - Dr. Ryan Diederich of MidAmerica Plastic Surgery was recently named the Chairman for the Department of Surgery at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. Dr. Diederich is a Southern Illinois native that established MidAmerica Plastic Surgery in 2011 in Glen Carbon, IL.

Commenting on the new title Dr. Diederich said: “I am honored to be named to this position and I look forward to the next two years of serving my fellow surgeons and the patients in our region. The Department of Surgery will work to provide the highest quality of care to our patients and continuously improve as a department. “

Article continues after sponsor message

Dr. Diederich is committed to serve this region because he sees the value he can bring to the area after being raised in Southern Illinois. Dr. Diederich will use experience from his own practice to improve the Department of Surgery by providing leadership and mentoring to the faculty through education, research, and exceptional care.

MidAmerica Plastic Surgery is a short 15-minute drive from downtown St. Louis, just across the river in Illinois. Dr. Diederich specializes in a range of cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery procedures, including breast augmentation, breast lift, body sculpting, and facial rejuvenation. He also has specialized training in procedures for the hand and offers an assortment of medical spa services.

Dr. Diederich and the staff at MidAmerica Plastic Surgery are committed to providing patients personalized results in a safe and comfortable environment.

More like this: