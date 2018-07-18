GODFREY - Chiropractor, Dr. Renee Edelen recently returned to Godfrey after practicing in Edwardsville for three years.

Edelen now works with one of her chiropractic mentors, Katie Scherer, at Scherer Chiropractic on Godfrey Road. She is currently an independent contractor working within the practice. She said through her work, she feels as if she is helping people live a better lifestyle free from both the constant of chronic pain and the problem brought by opioid painkillers. Edelen said she saw the epidemic of opioid abuse grow throughout her lifetime.

"When I was little, it was happening," she said. "It was on TV and in the news all the time. When my mom tried to give me some medicine for something - anything - I would ask her what it was and what it was for."

Through chiropracty, Edelen said she has been able to help people find a more natural way to alleviate their pain. She said a woman had a botched bunion surgery and her foot problem affected her walking, which in turn affected her back pain. Edelen said the woman had a pain pump prior to her visits.

"What makes my treatments different than traditional chiropractic adjustments is that I combine various muscle release techniques with specific adjustments to the areas of complaint in order to provide faster and longer-lasting results," Edelen said in a questionnaire. "One of the major complaints that I hear from patients at their initial visit is how they feel like they always need adjusted because their muscles are so tight. This is precisely why releasing the problematic muscles is a necessary and important component to treatment in order for the adjustment to last longer."

When Edelen was seeking a career, she said she knew she wanted to do something to help people in a very natural and compassionate manner. Therefore, she said, a career in chiropracty made the most sense to her.

Chiropractic care is deeper than just neck and back adjustments, Edelen said. Much of the work done is in the feet, ankles, hips and knees. Edelen said she wants to help each of her patients as individuals, adding each person she treats is treated as if they were a member of her own family.

Edelen graduated from Alton High School in 2008 and Logan College of Chiropracty in 2014.

Scherer Chiropractic is located at 5204 Godfrey Road in Godfrey. It can be reached at (618) 468-1188.

