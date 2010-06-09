ALTON, IL – Orthopedic surgeon Randall Rogalsky, MD, is the 2010 recipient of Alton Memorial Hospital’s prestigious Chairman’s Award.

Dr. Rogalsky, on staff at AMH since 1986, received the award to a standing ovation from peers and friends at the hospital’s annual Chairman’s Award Dinner on June 4 at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey. Ken Balsters, new chairman of the AMH board of directors, presented the award to Dr. Rogalsky

“We have a very distinguished list of physicians who have won this award, but this year’s presentation to Dr. Rogalsky is special to me because this is my first year to present the award,” Balsters said. “This is always a great honor for a doctor since nominations come from their peers along with hospital employees who work together every day to improve the health of the communities we serve.”

Balsters said the hospital board received numerous nominations for this year’s award. The Chairman’s Award publicly acknowledges a member of the Alton Memorial Hospital medical staff for the contributions the physician makes to the hospital and community, active participation in hospital and medical staff departmental affairs, and the promotion and practice of outstanding customer service with hospital patients and staff.

“It’s a great honor when you look at the list of doctors who have won this award in the past,” Dr. Rogalsky said. “That’s a group of people who made this the great hospital that it is today.”

Dr. Rogalsky, who turns 55 next month, was born and raised in Winnipeg, Manitoba. He earned his bachelor’s degree (Microbiology) and medical degree from the University of Manitoba, and then had an internship and a residency with the University of Manitoba Health Sciences Center. Following his residency, Dr. Rogalsky moved to Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Part of my wanting to move was the Canadian medical system, which was very restrictive for physicians,” Dr. Rogalsky said. “And our family was looking to move south. Dr. Robert Hamilton (AMH medical staff president at the time) and I get a good laugh out of the fact that Minneapolis was one of the areas we were looking at as far as moving south to warmer weather. Hey, it’s 500 miles south of Winnipeg.

“We had several other interviews set up, but after coming to Alton and meeting with Dr. Chet Hill and the staff at AMH Multispecialists we canceled the other interviews. We love it here in Alton. And we’re big sports fans so we’ve had at least partial season tickets for all of the St. Louis teams since the time we moved here.”

Now in his second stint as chief of surgery at AMH, Dr. Rogalsky was vice president of the medical staff from 1995-97 before serving as president from 1997-99. He was also very active in the “Building the Best Care Close to Home” capital campaign that contributed to the construction of the hospital’s Duncan Wing, which opened this March.

“Dr. Rogalsky has served the community and the hospital for many years,” said Dr. Noor Ahmed, a plastic surgeon who was among those who nominated Dr. Rogalsky for the Chairman’s Award. “His superior clinical expertise and bedside manner are common knowledge among peers and patients alike. His exemplary commitment to Alton Memorial and the community make him a deserving winner of this award.”

The Chairman’s Award comes just a year after the Canadian native became a United States citizen in 2009.

“Dr. Rogalsky is highly respected by all members of the patient care team at Alton Memorial Hospital,” said Dave Braasch, president of AMH. “His many contributio

More like this: