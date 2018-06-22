Dr. Noor Ahmed congratulated on retirement from AMH Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Alton Mayor Brant Walker, second from left, congratulates Dr. Noor Ahmed, left, who retired June 21 after 40 years as a plastic surgeon on the staff of Alton Memorial Hospital. At right are Dr. Ahmed’s wife and son at a retirement tea thrown by Dr. Ahmed’s office staff and AMH in the hospital’s café meeting rooms. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip