Dr. Noor Ahmed congratulated on retirement from AMH
June 22, 2018 9:41 AM
ALTON - Alton Mayor Brant Walker, second from left, congratulates Dr. Noor Ahmed, left, who retired June 21 after 40 years as a plastic surgeon on the staff of Alton Memorial Hospital. At right are Dr. Ahmed’s wife and son at a retirement tea thrown by Dr. Ahmed’s office staff and AMH in the hospital’s café meeting rooms.
