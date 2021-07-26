ALTON – Dr. Megan Sauer, OB/GYN, has joined the Alton Multispecialists and Alton Memorial Hospital medical staff.

Dr. Sauer joins Dr. Rachel Durham at Alton Multispecialists, 1 Professional Drive in Alton. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call 618-463-1181.

Dr. Sauer provides care for all aspects of pregnancy, from pre-pregnancy counseling to post-partum care. She will advise on prenatal nutrition and exercise and will help patients choose the delivery options that best suit their needs.

A native of the Metro East, Dr. Sauer earned her medical degree from the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences. She completed her Obstetrics Residency at Saint Louis University earlier this year.

