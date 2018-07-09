ALTON – Mary Schinkel, DO, joined the physician staff at Alton Memorial Hospital on July 1. Board certified in Otorhinolaryngology/facial plastic surgery, she joins Daren Kest, DO, Gerald Moritz, MD, and family nurse practitioner Amy Cooley, who all practice in the ENT specialty.

To schedule an appointment, call 618-463-7247. Dr. Schinkel is located in Suite 230 of Medical Office Building B on the AMH campus. With this addition to the practice, BJC Medical Group ENT specialists are providing ENT services five days a week to Alton Memorial. The physicians also now have the ability to perform surgeries at both AMH and Christian Hospital.

Dr. Schinkel received her medical degree in 2006 from the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences. She then completed a general surgery internship in St. Louis in 2007 and her Otorhinolaryngology/facial plastic surgery residency in 2011. She has been practicing Otorhinolaryngology -- or ear, nose and throat care and surgery (ENT) -- since she completed her training in 2011.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I enjoy the variety of patients I care for in this specialty,” Dr. Schinkel says. “I have had the pleasure of caring for people from the day of birth to those over 100 years old. The importance of a comfortable and relaxed atmosphere is very important to me. I strive to listen to my patients closely and provide excellent care.”

Dr. Schinkel provides comprehensive ENT care for adults and pediatric patients. She treats a wide range of head and neck disorders including, but not limited to, tonsillar and ear infections, tongue and lip-tied conditions, cancers of the head and neck, dizziness, facial fractures/trauma, hearing loss/evaluation, sinus/allergy problems, snoring and sleep apnea, thyroid and parathyroid gland disorders, tinnitus (ringing in the ears), tonsillitis, hoarseness and voice disorders, skin cancers, and swallowing disorders.

Dr. Schinkel and her husband are very involved in the lives of her two children. They enjoy playing soccer and basketball, and traveling together.

For more information, please visit bjcmedicalgroup.org.

More like this: