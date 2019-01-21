BRIGHTON - Piasa-Southwestern graduate Dr. Kelly Gable, associate professor in the department of pharmacy practice and coordinator of global partnerships at SIUE School of Pharmacy, will be the guest speaker at the Southwestern School Foundation dinner and auction on Saturday, March 9, 2019. The event will be held at The Commons at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey at 6 p.m.

Dr. Gable, a 1997 graduate of Southwestern High School, joined SIUE from the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy in 2007. Dr. Gable is a graduate of the University of Mississippi School Of Pharmacy and subsequently completed a specialty residency in psychiatric pharmacy practice at the University of Southern California.

Dr. Gable’s clinical areas of interest include the treatment of personality disorders, the integration of motivational interviewing into clinical practice, and Assertive Community Treatment (ACT). She also serves as a psychiatric care provider at a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) in St. Louis, Missouri and as a consultant to the Missouri State Targeted Response to the Opioid Crisis grant. In 2006 she received her Board Certification as a Psychiatric Pharmacist (BCPP), and in 2016 became a Member of Motivational Interviewing Network of Trainers (MINT).

In 2014 Dr. Gable received the Emerson Excellence in Teaching Award and the SIUE Teaching Excellence Award. Other honors include: the St. Louis University School of Medicine Department of Psychiatry Outstanding Teacher Award, Preceptor of the Year for the SIUE School of Pharmacy, the Humanitarian Award from the SIUE Department of Social Work, the Service Person of the Year from Community Alternatives in St. Louis, MO, and New Preceptor of the Year from the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy. Her work and research have also been cited in 19 publications.

Dr. Gable was part of a team of eight volunteer medical professionals that traveled to Jacmel, Haiti in 2017 to explore opportunities for future student learning and to participate in a medical mission through Hands Helping Haiti. While in Haiti, Gable and the team provided preventative and acute medical care to 301 children and adults through a pop-up pharmacy they set up in a local school.

In her free time, Dr. Gable still loves to run (as she did while at Southwestern) and her husband Mike, daughter Lily, and son Isaac bring her the greatest joys in life. She is also an active advocate and volunteer within the homeless community in the greater St. Louis region.

The Southwestern Foundation’s dinner and auction has helped generate $407,000 in scholarships that have been awarded to 386 Southwestern graduates since 2001. The Foundation has also awarded mini-grants totaling almost $61,000 to help enhance learning opportunities in the Southwestern District.

Tickets to the event, which are $30, are available through any Foundation board member or by calling the Southwestern School District office at 618-372-3813.

