GLEN CARBON – Dr. Julie Steinhauer, OD, FCOVD, owner of Vision For Life and Success in Glen Carbon, IL, and one of a select group of functional vision doctors in the nation, says parents should have their children thoroughly tested for a vision condition before embarking on a regimen to treat ADHD.

October is ADHD Awareness Month, and, according to a 2016 parent survey by the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), some 9.4% of children age 2-17 have been diagnosed with ADHD.

Dr. Steinhauer wants to emphasize the symptoms of ADHD can be very similar to those found in children who have a problem with their vision. A vision exam can reveal if the condition is solely ADHD, or a combination of both.

As discussed in her YouTube video, Is It ADHD?, Dr. Steinhauer said as a schoolchild exhibits overactive behaviors, the inability to sit still, decreased focused on homework and short attention spans, may not only be attributed to ADHD but also a visual processing disorder.

“Convergence insufficiency is a visual disorder diagnosed in about 90% of patients, both children and adults, with ADHD. This includes problems with reading or school work where a child sees moving images as materials are held close to the eyes,” said Dr. Steinhauer.

“The two eyes will not line up or cross in together accurately as a team. In the case of a child, he or she may veer away from anything to do with near-work but still wish to participate in video games or puzzles. This indicates a condition with their vision probably exists.”

Dr. Steinhauer said practices like Vision For Life and Success can treat children with this type of visual condition utilizing syntonics or light therapy to help improve the visual signals between the eyes and brain, and with therapies dealing with related motor skills.

“In many cases, we have found reducing or eliminating convergence insufficiency will help rid the behavioral issue altogether. This can include a therapy program, glasses, or both. If not, additional courses of treatment, both holistic and with medication, may be necessary. A visual exam is a great first step to help diagnose ADHD and create a proper path of treatment for both children and adults.”

For more information visit https://visionforlifeworks.com

