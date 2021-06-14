GLEN CARBON -- June 14, 2021 -- Dr. Julie Steinhauer, OD, FCOVD, owner of Vision For Life, and one of a select group of functional vision doctors in the nation, says those who suffer from persistent issues of dizziness, imbalance and vertigo can also experience a vision issue called oscillopsia, a condition that makes objects appear to jump, jiggle, or vibrate when they are actually still.

These symptoms can be the result of dysfunction of the vestibule or inner ear, and neural connections in the brainstem. Damage to the vestibular system can be linked to disease, infection, medication, stroke or aging of the inner ear. It can also be the result of a concussion or head trauma.

Dr. Steinhauer, in her video, Vertigo Diagnosis and Treatment, Vertigo: Diagnosis And Treatment - YouTube, said vertigo can exist when the vestibular system is compromised, impacting the reflex that stabilizes gaze during head movement. When vertigo is present, it may be difficult to get out of bed in the morning, function at a job or school, or perform day-to-day tasks.

Studies indicate that as many as 35% of adults over the age of 40 may have faced a form of vestibular dysfunction that caused vertigo in their lifetime, Dr. Steinhauer said. “For most, those symptoms will disappear over time but for others it can be an ongoing problem. A thorough vision exam can reveal what may be causing the feeling of vertigo and its related symptoms.”

Article continues after sponsor message

According to Dr. Steinhauer, once vestibular dysfunction is diagnosed a treatment plan can be initiated. Personalized treatments for vertigo and related symptoms include a vestibular rehabilitation therapy (VRT) or vestibular rehabilitation (VR) plan. These targeted therapies take into consideration how well the eyes are working together, whether there is trouble focusing, eye tracking ability as well as visual acuity, refraction, and peripheral vision testing. Specific visual exercises can be used to help retrain the brain on how to process signals.

Treatment can also include syntonic light therapy to electrically reprogram the brain to improve functionality with the eyes and vestibular systems. Additionally, if the vertigo is triggered by medication or a brain injury, a nutritionist can be added to the team to help detoxify the body and brain, and aid in healing for optimum results.

“The goal is to get the eyes working together and so you can see visual space more accurately, and reduce or even resolve the symptoms of dizziness.”

For additional information visit https://visionforlifeworks.com.

ABOUT DR. JULIE STEINHAUER

Dr. Steinhauer, now in her 20th year of practice, is a developmental optometrist specializing in vision related learning problems, sports vision, and rehabilitative optometry. She is board certified in vision development as a Fellow of the College of Optometrists in Vision Development. Dr. Steinhauer is a member of the Illinois Optometric Association, American Optometric Association, College of Optometrists in Vision Development, Optometric Extension Program, the College of Syntonic Optometry, and the Neuro-Optometric Rehabilitation Association.

More like this: