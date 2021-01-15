GLEN CARBON – Dr. Julie Steinhauer, OD, FCOVD, owner of Vision For Life, and one of a select group of functional vision doctors in the nation, says those with improper body alignment or poor posture could be suffering from an undiagnosed eye condition.

Dr. Steinhauer says those who slump or lean forward at a computer screen may have a condition called myopia or nearsightedness. Others who sit more rigid and may even lean back from their screen can have a condition called hyperopia or farsightedness.

“Nearly everyone is on a computer, laptop, or iPhone at some part of the day. Many have to constantly lean over and slouch their shoulders in order to clearly read the words on the screen. Others may have to hold their mobile phone at arm’s length and lean back to read more precisely. Both these postures are indicative of a possible underlying vision issue,” said Dr. Steinhauer.

In her YouTube video on posture and vision, How Vision And Posture Are Related, Dr. Steinhauer says someone can have a vertical or lateral misalignment of the eyes negatively impacting their posture.

“There are strong links from the retina to the postural fibers in the body. These links are associated with muscular control. An an eye turn-in, or a condition called Esotropia, can cause the individual to point their feet inward. Those with a condition called Exotropia, or an outward eye turn, may point their feet outwardly and have a duck-like walk.”

Dr. Steinhauer said parents should watch their children and others to determine if a vision problem can be impacting their posture. “Watch to see if someone has a vertical issue where they constantly tilt their head to see properly. Others can have a lateral issue where they lean to one side or the other or look at someone out of the corner of their eye.”

A comprehensive vision examination can determine if an eye issue is impacting posture. Binocular and functional vision techniques can identify the extent in which the patient’s vision is being affected. This includes analysis of the actual severity of any eye turn and how the eyes work and move together.

For additional information visit https://visionforlifeworks.com.

