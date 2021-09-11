GLEN CARBON – Dr. Julie Steinhauer, OD, FCOVD, owner of Vision For Life and Success in Glen Carbon, IL, and one of a select group of functional vision doctors in the nation, says individuals suffering from an eye condition called amblyopia or lazy eye, can, in most cases, achieve 20/20 vision with a specialized therapy program.

Amblyopia is the leading cause of decreased vision in children. According to the National Eye Institute, it affects about three percent of children and can lead to problems with depth perception, reading comprehension, and peripheral vision. If left untreated, amblyopia can lead to permanent vision loss as well as significant difficulties in education and social development.

As detailed in her video, Amblyopia and Children, Dr. Steinhauer said children are often diagnosed with amblyopia between the ages of five and seven. Common symptoms include depth perception difficulties, headaches, tilting of the head, closing one eye to see or read clearly, or having a wandering eye. When depth perception is being compromised, it’s difficult to perform everyday activities like reading and walking.

“Amblyopia develops when one eye doesn’t receive proper stimulation, often because of strabismus or eye turn, genetics, an asymmetric lens prescription, trauma or a cataract,” said Dr. Steinhauer.

“Fortunately, amblyopia symptoms can be treated using vision therapy. A customized cutting edge program utilized at Vision For Life and Success, for example, is specifically designed for treating amblyopic patients and is providing excellent results,” Dr. Steinhauer said.

The treatment includes syntonic therapy, using colored goggles while looking at a small lamp, to help improve the visual signals between the eyes and the brain. It is reinforced using repetition and integration with motor and cognitive skills.

Amblyopia can affect people of all ages and is the most common cause of decreased vision among not only young children but teens and middle-aged adults.

“Vision therapy goes beyond just wearing an eye patch. It helps train both eyes to work together as a team and strengthens underdeveloped areas of vision no matter your age. Most who complete treatment can achieve up to 20/20 vision.”

ABOUT DR. JULIE STEINHAUER

Dr. Steinhauer, now in her 20th year of practice, is a developmental optometrist specializing in vision-related learning problems, sports vision, and rehabilitative optometry. She is board certified in vision development as a Fellow of the College of Optometrists in Vision Development. Dr. Steinhauer is a member of the Illinois Optometric Association, American Optometric Association, College of Optometrists in Vision Development, Optometric Extension Program, the College of Syntonic Optometry, and the Neuro-Optometric Rehabilitation Association.

