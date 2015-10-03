ALTON - After several nominations for the Alton Memorial Hospital’s Chairman Award, the hospital’s Chief of Staff and Internal Medicine physician Dr. John Wuellner took home the award in a special ceremony last weekend.

“It’s nice to be appreciated,” Dr. Wuellner said.

At this year’s Physician’s Appreciation Dinner, several doctors and medical staff members all came together for a night to celebrate all that the hardworking men and women of Alton Memorial Hospital accomplish throughout the year.

Dr. Wuellner has received nominations for the prestigious award several times over his career at AMH. Nominations are placed into consideration on behalf of nurses, medical staff and peers within the organization. Around 10 nominees get narrowed down to a victor by a selection committee.

“I had the gestalt that I was up again but I didn’t want to get my hopes up,” Dr. Wuellner said.

His wife and pediatric physician Dr. Kathie Wuellner, who had won the award in the past for her hard work, was adamant about attending a wedding the weekend of the dinner when the plans simply came to an abrupt stop.

“All of a sudden, she didn’t want to go,” Dr. Wuellner said, “At that point, I knew something was up.”

Dr. Wuellner takes pride that very little of his patients suffer heart attacks or strokes, keeping them out of the hospital with a plethora of preventive care.

“I do enjoy helping people,” Dr. Wuellner said, “I kid around and say that even though I’m not a surgical doctor and I can’t cut out an appendix, I’m a medical doctor and can do something to hopefully make you feel better.”

The Chairman’s Award publicly acknowledges a member of the AMH medical staff for the contributions the physician makes to the hospital and community, active participation in hospital and medical staff departmental affairs, and the promotion and practice of outstanding customer service with hospital patients and staff.

“My wife informs me that we can put my plaque next to hers,” Dr. Wuellner joked.

