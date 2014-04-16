ALTON, IL – Orthopedic surgeon John Stirton, MD, MBA, will give a presentation at Senior Services Plus in Alton on Thursday, April 24.

Dr. Stirton, who has been on staff at Alton Memorial Hospital since last fall, will talk about arthritis, non-surgical and surgical joint pain treatment options, and new technologies in hip replacement. The free presentation begins at 11:30 a.m. April 24 at Senior Services Plus, 2603 N. Rodgers in Alton. A light lunch will also be served.

For more information, call Senior Services Plus at 618-465-3298.

Dr. Stirton received his medical degree from the University of Texas Medical School at Houston in 2007 and completed his residency in Orthopedic Surgery from Michigan State University in Grand Rapids in June 2012. He recently finished one-year Fellowship training in Adult Reconstruction at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City.

Dr. Stirton is trained on minimally invasive, direct anterior total hip arthroplasty, a surgery few doctors are doing in the St. Louis market. That's total hip replacement, but done through the front of the hip, instead of the back or side of the hip, which prevents cutting of muscle.

“As a result, there is significantly less post-operative pain, earlier discharge from the hospital and quicker rehab,” Dr. Stirton said.

The less invasive form of hip surgery is done by placing the patient on a Hana table, a specialized table of which there are only two in the St. Louis market, Dr. Stirton said.

