ALTON, IL – Dr. Kareem “Keary” Husain, FACS, double boarded in general surgery and surgical critical care, is joining Alton Surgery as a member of the BJC Medical Group and is expected to start seeing patients in January. He joins Dr. Chris Aldridge and Kaycee Eyers, FNP-C, in the practice located at Medical Office Building B, Suite 230, at 4 Memorial Drive on the Alton Memorial Hospital campus.

Born in Columbia, Mo., Dr. Husain has been an assistant professor of surgery at Washington University in St. Louis for the past seven years. His areas of interest include acute and critical care surgery, trauma, and he is comfortable with all aspects of general surgery.

“I knew I wanted to be a physician at a very young age because I considered my father, a world renowned child psychiatrist, to be my hero, but I fell in love with surgery while I was a medical student in Detroit,” said Dr. Husain. “The ability to problem solve, be a craftsman, and make an immediate positive difference in peoples’ lives captured me.”

Dr. Husain earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind., before going to medical school at Wayne State University in Detroit. He completed his general surgery Residency and surgical critical care Fellowship at Washington University.

Dr. Husain and his wife, Lindsey Saint, MD, live in St. Louis and have three children: a 7-year-old son, Danny, and 18-month-old twin daughters, Charlie and Maggie. Dr. Husain is the oldest grandson of the late Dan Devine, the longtime head football coach at the University of Missouri, then the Green Bay Packers and finally at Notre Dame, where he won a national championship in 1977.

“I am very excited to bring my many years of experience and unbridled enthusiasm and passion for my work to the Alton community and am very much looking forward to helping take excellent care of my patients,” said Dr. Husain.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Husain, please call Alton Surgery at 618-462-3191.

