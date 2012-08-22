ALTON, IL ? D&R Energy Services in Alton, is helping a local community center get brighter and greener with LED lighting. On August 1st, several employees of D&R Energy Services installed $1324.80 worth of energy-efficient LED light bulbs in the Riverbender.com Community Center?s entrance way and the three large chandeliers in the main hall. These light bulbs reduced the electricity consumed by lighting these areas from 1756 watts to 264 watts.



BEFORE

AFTER

The Riverbender.com Community Center, located in downtown Alton, is a non-profit organization that helps keeps teens out of negative activities that could threaten their future. They also house several companies and rent out offices and meeting rooms. Charitable companies in the Alton area have donated all of the furniture and games for the teens. On August 1st, D&R Energy Services joined this group of companies by removing the old, inefficient incandescent bulbs and installing high efficiency LED light bulbs.

?We?re so grateful to D&R for helping us cut operational costs while working towards better sustainability. We?re always looking for ways to educate young people about the latest technology, so we?re really excited to teach them about saving energy.? said John Hentrich, co-owner and founder of the Riverbender.com Community Center.

?We are very proud to be a sponsor of Riverbender.com Community Center. They provide a valuable service to the community and we are happy to help everyone enjoy the energy savings and beauty of our LED lighting.? says David Gotter, President of D&R Energy Services.

In exchange for the new LED lighting, the Riverbender.com Community Center has allowed D&R Energy Services to place signage throughout the building, stating the source of the LED lights along with the amount the energy the building is saving.

About D&R Energy Services

D&R Energy Services is an alternative energy company started in August 2010 by David and René Gotter. After starting D&R Machine Company in 1998 and Alton Steel Works in 2003, David and René became interested in alternative energy, specifically solar power. Eventually, Mel Cook and Lee Hamel joined the team and the product list expanded to include LED lighting and wind

turbines as well. For more information on these companies, call Darren at 618-465-3099 or visit their websites at www.dandrenergyservices.com and www.dandrmachineco.com.

About Riverbender.com Community Center

The Riverbender.com Community Center was started by its current owners, John and Dawn Hentrich, in October 2009. Previously a bank, the owners turned the building into a non-profit center for teenagers to go and have fun after school, free from the negative effects of harmful activities and peer pressure. Their goal is to be a strategic asset for the region: to provide

teens a safe environment and an alternative to risky behaviors that have derailed many a young person's promising future. For more information, call Michelle at (618)465-9850, ext. 212 or visit their website at www.riverbender.com/communitycenter.

