Dawn Talbert, DO, is settling into private practice with Family Physicians of Alton, located in Suite 232 of Medical Office Building B on the campus of Alton Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Talbert, also on the staff of BJC Medical Group of Illinois and Alton Memorial, began Aug. 1 with Family Physicians of Alton, which also includes Dr. Mena Luangjamekorn, Dr. Olusegun Coker and Dr. Jessica Portillo. A native of St. Louis (Rosary High School Class of 2001), Dr. Talbert earned her bachelor’s degree in Biological Sciences from the University of Missouri in 2005 and her Doctor of Osteopathy degree from AT Still University/Kirksville (Mo.) College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2010.

“Although I’m from North County, I am very familiar with the Illinois side because my great-grandparents owned a farm in Rosedale (on the River Road north of Grafton and Pere Marquette State Park),” Dr. Talbert said. “We spent a lot of time there when I was growing up. I have always enjoyed this area and look forward to meeting more people in my practice.”

Dr. Talbert worked as a patient care tech at Boone Hospital in Columbia during her undergraduate days, then completed her residency at Mercy Medical Center in St. Louis earlier this year. She and her husband, Rob, have a 4-month-old son named Jack.

Article continues after sponsor message

Osteopathic medicine is a distinct form of medical practice, providing all of the benefits of modern medicine including prescription drugs, surgery, and the use of technology to diagnose disease and evaluate injury. It also offers the added benefit of hands-on diagnosis and treatment through a system of therapy known as osteopathic manipulative medicine. Osteopathic medicine emphasizes helping each person achieve a high level of wellness by focusing on health promotion and disease prevention.

“There really isn’t any significant difference in the treatment that patients receive,” Dr. Talbert said.

AT Still University was established in 1892 in Kirksville by Dr. Andrew Taylor Still, who developed the concept of osteopathic medicine 20 years earlier. Dr. Still pioneered the concept of wellness and identified the musculoskeletal system as a key element of health.

“To find health should be the object of the doctor; anyone can find disease,” Dr. Still is quoted as saying.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Talbert, call Family Physicians of Alton at 618-463-7777.

More like this: