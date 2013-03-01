Enjoy Church, located in the greater St. Louis area, is hosting 2 motivational events by world-renowned speakers, Dr. Dave Martin and Christine Martin.

Dr. Dave Martin is presenting THE ULTIMATE LIFE SUCCESS SEMINAR at Enjoy Church in Alton, Illinois on Thursday, March 14th at 7:00 pm. This event is free and is open to anyone that would like to increase their influence in their business and personal lives. Founder of Dave Martin International, Dr. Dave Martin speaks regularly in churches, universities, and business corporations throughout the world. He is known as “America’s #1 Christian Success Coach” and is the author of the best-selling books “The Force of Favor” and “12 Traits of the Greats”. His seminars have been instrumental in helping actors, political figures, professional athletes, and Fortune 500 companies realize their potential and start living greater lives.

Christine Martin, wife of Dr. Dave Martin, will be presenting her teaching at Enjoy Church for their Altogether Beautiful women’s ministry meeting. She is known for her powerful, edgy, and uncompromising teaching style, and her continued desire for women to achieve personal growth is exemplified in her compassion. Author of the best seller “Eight Ways to Lift Your Spirit and Good Morning Your Highness” and vice president of Dave Martin International, Christine is also founder of the ULTIMATE WOMAN SUMMIT, a conference dedicated to the personal development of women around the world. She will be speaking at the Altogether Beautiful event at Enjoy Church in Alton, Illinois. Tickets are $12.00 each (this event is catered) and can be purchased through the church’s website at www.enjoychurch.tv.

For more information about these speaking events or about Enjoy Church, email info@enjoychurch.tv, visit www.enjoychurch.tv, or call Enjoy Church at (618) 465-5433.

