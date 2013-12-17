Dr. Dani Tazbaz is joining Alton MultiSpecialists and the Alton Memorial Hospital medical staff, effective Jan. 2, 2014, with specialties in pulmonary and sleep medicine.

Dr. Tazbaz, who was born and raised in Syria and earned his medical degree in 1999, has practiced for the past six years in the Carbondale area. Most recently he has served as medical director of the Intensive Care Unit at Memorial Hospital in Carbondale and medical director of the Southern Illinois and Southwest Indiana Respiratory Disease Clinics and Program. He was also a clinical assistant professor at SIU Carbondale.

Having a physician with Dr. Tazbaz’s skills on staff at AMH will allow area patients with lung or breathing problems to stay close to home for care.

“I can treat all pulmonary and sleep-related diseases, including COPD, asthma and obstructive sleep apnea,” Dr. Tazbaz said. “Being a doctor is something I always wanted to do. I have always enjoyed the practice of medicine as well as the interaction with my patients. I am looking forward to serving patients in the Alton area.”

He served an internship and residency at John H. Stroger, Hospital of Cook County in Chicago, and completed a fellowship in pulmonary and critical care medicine at the same hospital. He is board certified in pulmonary diseases, critical care medicine and sleep medicine, as well as internal medicine.

Dr. Tazbaz is accepting new patients at his office located at Alton MultiSpecialists, One Professional Drive, Suite 250 in Alton. Call 618-463-8660 to schedule an appointment or for more information.

