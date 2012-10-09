ALTON, IL -- Dr. Chris Aldridge is the latest physician to prove the axiom about “blooming where you are planted.”

Dr. Aldridge, a 1998 graduate of Alton High School, has returned home and began as a general surgeon with Alton Surgery on Oct. 1. Alton Surgery is located in Suite 230 of Medical Office Building B on the campus of Alton Memorial Hospital.

“It’s certainly nice to be able to practice in the Alton area,” said Dr. Aldridge, 32. “That was a decision made fairly recently. I have lots of family in the area, so obviously that was one attraction.”

After earning his undergraduate degree in Biology at Northwestern University, Dr. Aldridge earned his medical degree at the University of Illinois at Chicago in 2007, then completed an internship and residency at Saint Louis University Hospital. He was the chief resident in General Surgery at SLU Hospital for the past year.

“I had an interest in biology before college, and then the decision to study medicine came during my college years,” he said. “In medical school, I had a mentor who was a surgeon, so that became my focus right away.”

Dr. Aldridge says that he specializes in surgery of the alimentary tract and is also interested in anorectal disease and breast surgery.

“With all the specialization in medicine these days, it’s unusual for a surgeon to work on all parts of the body,” he said. “It’s very nice to be in a practice with two experienced physicians. That is going to help quite a bit.”

Dr. Aldridge joins Dr. Laurance Monckton and Dr. David Chung at Alton Surgery, which recently moved into its new office from the original Medical Office Building across the parking lot on the AMH campus.

Aldridge’s parents, Ron and Karen Aldridge, live in Godfrey, and he and his wife, Yuhsuan, have moved to Alton with their two sons, Noah, 2, and Eli, 9 months. Yuhsuan grew up in Taipei and is a musician, teaching piano and cello lessons.

“We met while I was in residency and she had quite a few students over in Missouri,” Dr. Aldridge said. “Some of them might continue to come over here for lessons. Spending time with family is the main thing I do when not working, but I also enjoy playing golf and watching sports when I can.”

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Aldridge, please call 618-462-3191. Dr. Aldridge is a member of BJC Medical Group of Illinois.

Dr. Chris Aldridge

