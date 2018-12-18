Dr. Andre releases info about 2018 Tax Levy
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville's Superintendent Dr. Lynda Andre released the info below about the 2018 Tax Levy approved for the 2019-2020 School Year at the Monday night Edwardsville District 7 School Board Meeting.
"The Board of Education approved the District’s 2018 Tax Levy for the 2019-2020 school year at last night’s regular meeting," Dr. Andre said. "The proposed 2018 tax rate will be $4.68, assuming the current projected EAV growth rate of 2.9 percent does not significantly change. This tax rate is below the rate of $4.77 projected after the passage of the Education Fund referendum and below the current year tax rate."
Dr. Andre continued and said: Please find below current year tax rates for area school districts:
Current Year Tax Rates – 2018/19 School Year
Roxana CUSD#1 $4.1043
Collinsville CUSD #10 $4.3541
Granite City CUSD #9 $4.4767
Edwardsville CUSD #7 $4.6910
Highland CUSD #5 $4.8563
Alton CUSD #11 $5.0849
Bethalto CUSD #8 $5.1985
Triad CUSD #2 $5.2212
O’Fallon Dist. #90 and #203 $5.4436
Belleville Dist. #118 and #201 $5.9325
