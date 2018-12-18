EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville's Superintendent Dr. Lynda Andre released the info below about the 2018 Tax Levy approved for the 2019-2020 School Year at the Monday night Edwardsville District 7 School Board Meeting.

"The Board of Education approved the District’s 2018 Tax Levy for the 2019-2020 school year at last night’s regular meeting," Dr. Andre said. "The proposed 2018 tax rate will be $4.68, assuming the current projected EAV growth rate of 2.9 percent does not significantly change. This tax rate is below the rate of $4.77 projected after the passage of the Education Fund referendum and below the current year tax rate."

Dr. Andre continued and said: Please find below current year tax rates for area school districts:

Current Year Tax Rates – 2018/19 School Year

Roxana CUSD#1 $4.1043

Collinsville CUSD #10 $4.3541

Granite City CUSD #9 $4.4767

Edwardsville CUSD #7 $4.6910

Highland CUSD #5 $4.8563

Alton CUSD #11 $5.0849

Bethalto CUSD #8 $5.1985

Triad CUSD #2 $5.2212

O’Fallon Dist. #90 and #203 $5.4436

Belleville Dist. #118 and #201 $5.9325

