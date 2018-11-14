This is a message from Dr. Lynda Andre, Superintendent of Schools. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning in effect until Thursday evening at 6:00 p.m. indicating snowfall of 5 to 7 inches. These conditions have the potential to create hazardous road conditions. Classes at all District 7 schools are cancelled for Thursday, November 15. All school-wide activities are also cancelled.

Article continues after sponsor message

 

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.