Dr. Andre announces cancellation of Edwardsville District 7 schools and activities for Thursday
Dr. Lynda Andre
November 14, 2018 9:26 PM November 15, 2018 4:07 PM
Listen to the story
This is a message from Dr. Lynda Andre, Superintendent of Schools. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning in effect until Thursday evening at 6:00 p.m. indicating snowfall of 5 to 7 inches. These conditions have the potential to create hazardous road conditions. Classes at all District 7 schools are cancelled for Thursday, November 15. All school-wide activities are also cancelled.
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.