Dr. Andre announces cancellation of Edwardsville District 7 schools and activities for Thursday Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. This is a message from Dr. Lynda Andre, Superintendent of Schools. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning in effect until Thursday evening at 6:00 p.m. indicating snowfall of 5 to 7 inches. These conditions have the potential to create hazardous road conditions. Classes at all District 7 schools are cancelled for Thursday, November 15. All school-wide activities are also cancelled. Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft. Sip, Sample, Stroll, Luis, and More!