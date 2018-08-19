EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville District 7 Superintendent Dr. Lynda Andre set a positive mood for the 2018-2019 school year Tuesday night with her address at the Board of Education meeting.

Classes started at the 15 different District 7 campuses on Tuesday.

Dr. Andre told the board that teachers and staff members have created warm and inviting classrooms and have attended countless hours of professional development and meetings with colleagues over the summer to be ready for this year.

"Principals and assistant principals have been hard at work not only in professional development workshops but meeting with new families, new teachers, and other support staff hired to join the District 7 family," she said. "The District 7 custodial, maintenance and grounds staffs have also been hard at work preparing our 15 campuses for the year. They have done an outstanding job.

"Our technical staff has also completed critical projects such as the installation of WIFI at Edwardsville High School and the installation of more than 300 new student computers at schools across the district."

Andre also explained how District 7 has expanded the School Safety Officer Program.

"Our officers have received training as we increase school security services to include the before and after school Kid Zone programs," she said.

"I want to thank all District 7 parents who trust us to educate their children; it is a responsibility we take very seriously," she added. "On behalf of the Board of Education and our 978 employees, we welcome everyone to the 2018-2019 school year. The administration will present updates to the community through Blueprint for Excellence and Focus on Finance reports on the implementation of the second year of the Prop E plan. This year, several exciting initiatives will begin, all due to the generosity of the citizens of District 7."

Dr. Andre summarized some of the positive changes in District 7 for the upcoming year:

All students received new math instructional materials and textbooks.

Edwardsville High School now has WIFI and a learning management system on a secure network.

More than 300 new computers were installed across District 7 schools.

The expansion of the School Security Officer program provides coverage during hours of Kid Zone operation.

District 7 will have a balanced budget for the first time in 10 years and is on track to begin paying down a significant portion of the Education Fund debt by next summer.

"I will continue to report on the status of the new curriculum, technology, and school security initiatives as well as provide updates on the District’s progress toward achieving financial stability throughout the year," Dr. Andre said.

