MADISON COUNTY, IL - Riverbend Head Start & Family Services will honor Dr. and Mrs. Robert Hamilton for their community service at its 2011 Circle of Care award dinner on Thurs., May 12, 2011. Proceeds from tickets, sponsorships, advertisements, tribute gifts, and an auction will benefit the children and families served by Riverbend Head Start & Family Services.

This annual tribute by Riverbend Head Start & Family Services places the Hamilton’s on a list of esteemed leaders who have received the award for community building. Past recipients are Dr. Paul Pierce, Rod & Jane St. Clair, Essic Robinson, Dale & Carol Neudecker, Judge Nicolas Byron & Josephine Beckwith, Jim Goodwin, Buddy Davis, Paul & Sandy Lauschke, Jack & Betty Jacoby, Don Miller, Anna Beach & Andy Simpson, Ron McMullen, Steve & Mary Lou Cousley, Senator William Haine, Tom & Jeana Hutchinson, Bill & Pat Kessler, Diana Enloe, Ed & Nancy Ryrie, and Mike & Cindy Lefferson.

A committee of the Hamilton’s peers will plan the event. Call 463-8913 for more information.Riverbend Head Start & Family Services is a 94-year-old non-profit organization that provides unduplicated early childhood education and parenting education to over one thousand low-income families in Madison County. Since 1984 its Head Start program has prepared low-income children for kindergarten and their parents for school, work and life. Since 1916 the agency has enabled local children and families to develop positive skills to meet life’s challenges through health and human services programming.

